Part two of EXPOSED: The Ghost Train Fire drew in 10% more viewers than part one, while Married at First Sight won the evening for Nine.

(Image: Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire/ABC iView)

Last night's part two of the ABC’s three-parter on the Luna Park Ghost Train fire averaged 624,000 nationally, up 10% from the first episode's 563,000.

EXPOSED: The Ghost Train Fire followed the last Foreign Correspondent (612,000 nationally) until June, when the ABC shifts it to Thursday nights -- as a lead in to the weak Q&A? It was a great way to end a good series with an excellent report of the impact of Covid on Madrid, Barcelona and Spain generally by former ABC journalist, Lily Mayers who moved there last year.

Married At First Sight drawing in 1.34 million viewers meant another win for Nine with the 6pm to 7pm News seeing a big audience lift due to the floods and rain in NSW, Qld and Victoria for the second night in a row. That was especially so in metro markets like Sydney, Melbourne and especially Brisbane. More than 150,000 extra people watched the breakfast programs on Nine, Seven, and the ABC boosting the total for Today, Sunrise and News Breakfast past the 1.1 million mark for the second morning in a row.