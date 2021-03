The 'trial of the century' will give the attorney-general a chance to seek revenge for perceived wrongs. It will not do the same for Kate.

Christian Porter and Kate, the alleged victim, at a formal debate team dinner, Sydney University, January 1988 (Image: provided)

Note: this piece discusses sexual assault and suicide

In case we were too thick to get the point, Attorney-General Christian Porter’s lawyer made it clear: with the filing of his defamation suit against the ABC the “trial by media” should now end.

Unstated but equally signalled: so should the calls for an independent inquiry into the allegation of rape against Porter.