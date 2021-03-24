After yesterday's disaster, it's clear that Scott Morrison is incapable of being a competent leader. And he certainly can't lead cultural change.

(Image: Tom Mitchell/Private Media)

It's now clear Scott Morrison is incapable of ever delivering effective change on the treatment of women within his own party, within parliament or across the country.

He doesn't understand the issues, and he continues to regard them as a problem of political management. Very likely, he can only understand them as a problem of political management.

The history of Morrison's political management is that, at some point, it becomes clear that it is only political management. And like a classic case of diminishing returns, the gap between the announcement and the disillusionment about its lack of substance has been reducing over time.