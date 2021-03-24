Scott Morrison Marise Payne Pacific infrastructure
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne (Image: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Yesterday Scott Morrison tried to stick a Band-Aid on the Coalition’s increasingly large and well-documented gender problem by raising the prospect of quotas.

Long considered toxic by many Liberals, the prime minister’s support for gender-based quotas was tepid though. He was “open to the idea” but made no firm commitment.

Only a quarter of all Coalition MPs across federal and state parliaments are women. Labor, which has had quotas since 1994, is nearly at parity.