If Scott Morrison really wants to introduce gender quotas he'll have an uphill battle. And not just from the men of the party.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne (Image: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Yesterday Scott Morrison tried to stick a Band-Aid on the Coalition’s increasingly large and well-documented gender problem by raising the prospect of quotas.

Long considered toxic by many Liberals, the prime minister’s support for gender-based quotas was tepid though. He was “open to the idea” but made no firm commitment.

Only a quarter of all Coalition MPs across federal and state parliaments are women. Labor, which has had quotas since 1994, is nearly at parity.