When is a political fundraiser just a private meal with developer friends? When the Liberal National Party declares it so.

Former QLD opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (Images: AAP)

How do you stop property developers from donating to political parties? Turns out it's harder than it looks.

According to The Australian, the Queensland Electoral Commission is investigating whether the Liberal National Party breached political donation rules by hosting fundraisers attended by property developers.

Developers have been banned from donating to political parties in Queensland since 2018. But it hasn’t stopped them attending lavish dinners and long lunches with political hopefuls.