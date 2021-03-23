Even as Scott Morrison tries to get on the front foot, he puts his other one in his mouth. His latest act of contrition just doesn't cut it.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Another day, another string of unsurprising news underscoring the toxic, deep-seated misogyny, indifference to sexual assault and incredible dishonesty in Parliament House.

When Channel 10 reported yesterday afternoon that male Liberal Coalition staffers had filmed themselves jerking off an a female MP's desk and sent the images to the boys it was met with a shrug. This is the kind of shit everyone knows goes down in Parliament. But until the Me Too-esque shocks of the past month nobody really bothered to spell it out explicitly. It's just how Parliament, and politics, is.

That was also the twisted logic guiding the Morrison government’s haplessly callous response to Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation, which returned yesterday to haunt those so desperate to throw it under the rug, thanks to a Four Corners episode, and a series of Senate estimates gaffes that forced the prime minister to deny misleading Parliament.