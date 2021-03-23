When it comes to claims of sexual assault from within government ranks, Scott Morrison really should take advice from Scott Morrison.
That's the Scott Morrison, at least, who delivered a soaring address to Parliament by way of a national apology to survivors of institutional abuse.
In late 2018, the newly elevated Morrison stepped into a role to which, at least on the day, he seemed born: offering salve and succour to a nation sickened by the years-long revelations of institutional abuse laid bare by the McClellan royal commission. With a tone and bearing befitting the nation's pastor-in-chief, Morrison deployed a soaring rhetoric which drew deep on the wells of compassion and understanding.
