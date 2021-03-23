Scott Morrison once offered a salve to a nation sickened by revelations of institutional abuse. What happened?

Scott Morrison at his church in Sutherland (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

When it comes to claims of sexual assault from within government ranks, Scott Morrison really should take advice from Scott Morrison.

That's the Scott Morrison, at least, who delivered a soaring address to Parliament by way of a national apology to survivors of institutional abuse.

In late 2018, the newly elevated Morrison stepped into a role to which, at least on the day, he seemed born: offering salve and succour to a nation sickened by the years-long revelations of institutional abuse laid bare by the McClellan royal commission. With a tone and bearing befitting the nation's pastor-in-chief, Morrison deployed a soaring rhetoric which drew deep on the wells of compassion and understanding.