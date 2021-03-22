MAFS pulled in 1.47 million viewers last night — the highest ratings for the 2021 season.

Contestants on Married at First Sight Australia (Image: Channel 9)

It seems like water polo was the most popular sport over the weekend, with wet weather hitting the NRL and AFL in Sydney and Brisbane. Umbrellas would have been useful as defensive measures but unfortunately they are not allowed.

Most games were postponed in the soccer. The A-League is set to resume Thursday night, when the muddy pools will have dried out and become grass again.

Meanwhile the annual game of Married At First Sight continued last night, with the familiar blow ups. Viewers responded (as the producers knew they would) with a 2021 season high: 1.47 million viewers. This secured the number-two slot nationally and number one in the metros.