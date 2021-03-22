Rowan Dean rains darkly on his UK counterpart's parade. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Rowan Dean on Sky News Australia (Image: supplied)

Blue Sky thinking Sky News UK is launching The Daily Climate Show, which it claims is the first daily prime time news show dedicated solely to climate change. Of course, Sky News Australia has been dedicating a great deal of air time to the issue too, just not exactly during prime time.

We wonder what the UK team would make of its stablemate's after dark takes:

Indeed, just three days ago Rowan Dean shared an incredible insight that throws doubt on the scientific consensus around climate change: "So much for all those global warming predictions," he says, because it's been raining: