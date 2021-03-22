Last year Australia's 250 richest people were worth a collective $377 billion. Today, they're worth $470 billion.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

If you found 2020 a tough year, you’re obviously not rich enough.

It's been a good pandemic for Australia's richest people, and The Weekend Australian (of all places) has now revealed just how good: the total wealth of the richest 250 Australians is up about 25%. That’s a jump from $377 billion to $470 billion.

This fact was buried deep on page 82 of the paper's glossy magazine insert, The List. I'm sure you didn’t expect the Murdoch media to go all Thomas Piketty with their rich list, but here we are.