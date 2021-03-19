Footy's back, with the AFL having an emphatic victory over the NRL.

(Image: Twitter)

Contrasting results last night for the head-to-head between the NRL and AFL. The ping pong (AFL, 885,000) easily won the free-to-air battle for Seven over the NRL match (really a near-80 minutes of water polo, such as the rain) on Nine with 663,000. But on Foxtel, the NRL game easily beat the AFL game with (273,000 to 243,000). That’s due to the still-higher subscriber numbers for Foxtel in regional NSW and Queensland which are NRL strongholds.

And what did we learn from the AFL? Dustin Martin was the difference in the Tigers 25 point win over Carlton, while in the NRL game the Eels (an appropriate mascot for a waterlogged ground) slithered and slid to an 16-12 win over the Storm and there was nothing in it.

More than 1.12 million watched the AFL on Seven and Foxtel, more than 830,000 watched the NRL game on Nine and Foxtel. That’s close to 2 million people watching the two codes last night, not even including streaming.