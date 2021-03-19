After the hand-wringing, politics got in the way. Now Australian soldiers have been recharacterised as the true victims.

It was November when the Brereton report dropped -- a comprehensive, highly redacted account of dozens of alleged civilian murders and a toxic warrior culture among the elite echelons of the Australian Defence Force in Afghanistan.

But months later that moment is all but forgotten. When reports dropped this week that Special Air Service soldiers facing the sack after the report had been quietly given a medical discharge, they barely made a ripple.

It's a classic example of how quickly the report, with its powerful assessment of a cultural malaise deep within the SAS, has been forgotten. And that's probably just how the ADF likes it.