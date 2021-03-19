Employers and the government insist the labour market is broken, despite a stunning recovery. But the real story is wages stagnation.

(Image: Gorkie/Private Media)

With immaculate timing, jobs data for February emerged showing a robust -- so far -- employment recovery at exactly the moment the government was insisting the defeat of its industrial relations bill would harm jobs growth.

“If they don’t want to support these job-making initiatives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said about the Senate after it trashed his legislation, "that is on them.” That came only a couple of hours after we learnt the economy had created nearly 90,000 new jobs -- all full-time -- in February.

It seems the current jobs market is working pretty well -- despite the Coalition and business groups insisting it isn't.