Imagine you’re a conservative culture warrior. Despite regular appearances on Sky News and columns in the Murdoch papers, you’re adamant cancel culture and the regressive left are silencing your views.
You'll never get a run on the ABC, and none of the big publishing houses will touch that big book of dangerous ideas you've been working on.
But while Random House, Hachette and the like will probably leave your manuscript on read, there are a handful of smaller houses that will welcome you with open arms.
