A little of this Liberal senator goes a long way — and all Australian women would breathe easier if that was a long, long way away.

Liberal Senator Ben Small (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Western Australian Liberal Senator Ben Small is Crikey's Clown of the Week, winning by a nose after a spirited last-minute dash for the finish line by New South Wales Police commissioner Mick Fuller.

Fuller's "consent app" idea, which simultaneously managed to be back of the envelope and front page of The Daily Telegraph -- a thought bubble so elephantine that everything he's said since groans under its weight -- was filleted like a fish in our pages yesterday.

So Small takes the title partly because we don't want his conversation (if you can call it that) with Labor's Kate Thwaites after Monday's March4Justice to be drowned out by the noise elsewhere. After all, in addition to the rally and Fuller's nonsense, this week featured a government staffer being sacked for allegedly calling a female MP a "meth-head cunt", as well the ongoing Brittany Higgins saga and the (vociferously denied) allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter.