Another scathing audit reveals how the fix was in for coal-fired power proponents — but even then they couldn't pick a winner.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

A grant where an eligibility criterion was that you were the company named in the criterion -- and you still failed to meet it. One handed out before the "strategic study" that was supposed to justify it. To a company that admitted it couldn't do what it was being paid to do, when other, better rated projects missed out.

Welcome to the world of Angus Taylor and Scott Morrison's fossil fuel obsession, unmasked in forensic detail by the auditor-general.

As part of its determination to encourage more fossil fuel use and support coal-fired power -- and stop fractious Queensland Nationals from whining too loud -- the Morrison government in 2019 decided to give an outfit called Shine Energy $4 million to do a feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant at the site of an old plant in Collinsville in Queensland.