It's hard to defend the former defence minister's power plays. And Scott Morrison's. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Christopher Pyne (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Pyne time Some events act as a nexus of so many things that are wrong with the world that it's hard to know which to focus on. An invite-only drinks at Parliament House with Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems organised by former defence minister Christopher Pyne is one such event.

First there is the insulting ease with which former politicians parlay their access to the halls of power into lucrative post-politics careers, the unenforceable ministerial standards acting as a barrier with all the efficacy of hosed-down tissue.

Elbit Systems received nearly $100 million in government contracts during Pyne's period as defence minister, and then hired Pyne's new employer EY in January.