The media dragged Labor's stimulus plan for years, so where's the obsession with companies keeping billions in JobKeeper payments they're not entitled to?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Remember "Building the Education Revolution"? That was the Rudd government's $14 billion school hall stimulus program in which, in order to prop up the construction industry in the wake of the financial crisis, every primary school in the country got a new school hall built.

Such halls have now been used by a decade's worth of kids across the country and become fixtures in the local educational landscape. But if you do remember the program, you'll probably also remember it as being wasteful and useless.

That was how much of the media portrayed the biggest part of the Rudd government stimulus package. The Coalition railed at it. The Australian ran a lie-filled, years-long campaign against it. The ABC and its so-called "Online Investigation Unit" ran story after story about what a "debacle" it was.