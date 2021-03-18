Where to begin with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller's flawed idea for an app to log sexual consent ...

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has proposed an app for sexual consent to address Australia's pervasive culture of sexual violence, and to modernise attitudes on the importance of ­actively agreeing to sexual activity.

You’d be forgiven for thinking we’re in an episode of Black Mirror.

The idea has a range of problems, from fundamentally misunderstanding the concept of consent to opening up sexual assault cases to more technical arguments and victim-blaming.