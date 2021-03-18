NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has proposed an app for sexual consent to address Australia's pervasive culture of sexual violence, and to modernise attitudes on the importance of actively agreeing to sexual activity.
You’d be forgiven for thinking we’re in an episode of Black Mirror.
The idea has a range of problems, from fundamentally misunderstanding the concept of consent to opening up sexual assault cases to more technical arguments and victim-blaming.
