QAnon’s followers have invested much in the figure of Q. Surely it couldn't be a helicopter repairman and his son? Could it?

(Image: AP/Ted S. Warren)

Surely you always had to have your doubts about a movement which holds Donald Trump as the new Messiah.

Now there are new claims that the great Q in QAnon is not the anonymous high-ranking Trump administration official that millions of followers believed, hoped and prayed for. The omniscient Q -- according to a six-part HBO documentary series which claims to close in on the mystery -- is plain old right-wing nut job Ron Watkins, son of Jim Watkins, whose online exploits have included Japanese pornography sites.

Could there be a better parable for the Trump administration and the state of America?