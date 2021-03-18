The Libs' plan to wait out the electorate's 'enough' mood wasn't working so now they're giving the women some air time. Cynical? Never.

The rapid dumping of Liberal adviser Andrew Hudgson is a sure sign the Morrison government is doing some rapid course correction in the way it deals with matters of sexual harassment and more.

Hudgson, who until yesterday was an adviser to Victorian Christian rightist Michael Sukkar, was named by Tasmanian Greens leader Cassie O'Connor as having called her a "meth-head cunt" in public last year.

O'Connor's snapback serves, in part, as a response to Boothby MP Nicolle Flint's attempt to put GetUp and Extinction Rebellion in the frame, although whether using parliamentary privilege to ping individual remarks made in the wider world -- however vile -- will end well for any of us, remains to be seen (irrelevant perhaps, but if the Tasmanian Greens could recruit some actual methhead cunts, they might have a chance in Braddon and Bass again).