Crikey took a look at the corporate responsibility statements of some of the biggest JobKeeper 'leaners' to see if their consciences are keeping them up at night.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Thanks to a complete lack of regulatory scrutiny, companies have been allowed to keep JobKeeper even when they’ve turned a huge profit.

It’s put companies in an ethical dilemma: should they keep money they don’t deserve?

Luckily, most large companies have corporate social responsibility statements that deal with exactly this kind of question.