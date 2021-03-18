Nine and MAFS still kept the love but with Fisk and The Weekly the ABC drew some pretty strong numbers from 7.30pm.

(Image: ABC)

Let’s get Wednesday night out of the way: Nine wins (thanks to MAFS with 1.37 million national viewers); Seven and Ten DOA; the ABC No. 2 from 7.30pm.

MAFS had a series-high audience and that helped Amazing Grace which averaged 583,000 nationally from 9 to 10pm. Fisk, the new ABC comedy at 9pm, had more viewers in the first 30 minutes with 797,000. The same for The Weekly With Charlie Pickering -- which featured a nice segment at the end with Kitty Flanagan as a segue to Fisk. (Psst, she’s the star, but Julia Zemiro as the as the office hard lady won my heart.)

Seven sneaked The Front Bar back -- 367,000 -- with 191,000 of those in Melbourne. Surely The Front Bar for its first ep of the new season deserved a broadcast at 9.30pm in Sydney (rather than 10.10pm) instead of a repeat of a reheated look at UK serial killer Fred West (190,000)? After all there are two AFL teams in Sydney: Swans and GWS.