Malcolm Roberts distorts language, and the Oz offers Janet Albrechtsen as its poster girl. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Import (culture war) ban Although it was lost, there was a One Nation motion yesterday -- introduced by sovereign senator, the self-described Malcolm-Ieuan: Roberts., the living soul -- in the upper house calling for a rejection of "distorted language" (by which he meant gender-neutral terms like "chest-feeding" and "menstruators") and for government agencies to not use the terms.

It's classic nasty, imported culture war bullshit, attempting to take a non-issue blown out of proportion in the UK into an Australian context -- despite being barely able to raise any ire here last year around a similar issue.

Of course the government backed it. It's not the first time the government has voted in favour of imported rhetoric with extremely nasty overtones.