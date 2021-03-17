Liberal MP Nicolle Flint's special pleading is an expression of elite entitlement: having scored a sweet gig as part of her career, she shouldn't have to face actual politics.

Liberal MP Nicolle Flint (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Chances are, Liberal MP's Nicolle Flint's speech announcing her departure from politics won't be one for the ages, as was Julia Gillard's "won't be lectured" moment, or Julie Banks' chamber-clearing moment.

Fighting back tears, the departing member for Boothby denounced the harassment and stalking she had been subject to, and being "screamed at" by Labor, GetUp etc supporters in the course of campaigning.

Flint accused the Labor Party leadership of inaction, and urged it to "get its own house in order" on matters of sexism, harassment etc. In purely political terms, the speech was a bit of welcome relief for the government in a tough week, turning the guns around if only for a moment.