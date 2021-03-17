In the past he's avoided, spun, and blustered his way through controversies – but after this week, the Australian public are seeing through the PM's facade.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Scott Morrison is boxed into a corner on gender equality, and it will take a Houdini-like performance for him or his government to escape without serious damage.

Brittany Higgins and Chanel Contos, two strong and savvy young women, have managed to create a movement that just might -- and certainly should -- change the course of history.

The clue to that was in Monday’s marches. In Sydney and Brisbane and Canberra and elsewhere, people rallied against an inequality that has been ignored for too long, as well as a prime minister whose inaction is perpetuating it.