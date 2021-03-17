News and reality television were the big winners for the night, while Seven deals with yet another flop.

(Image: Nine Network)

That’s two from two for James Warburton and the Seven network -- two flops that is. Holey Moley started positively with 1.51 million for its first episode, but went south from then on. It sagged and sagged till everyone was glad to see the end of it as it ate Seven’s ratings and revenue.

When UltimateTag followed it into the Seven line up, the first two episodes of five also sagged and sagged (holy moly, what an unexpected outcome) and the remaining three have been flicked to 7Flix. It's starting to look like the first half of 2020 all over for Seven -- flop after flop. But what’s that? Riding to the rescue for Kerry Stokes is the start of the AFL season for 2021.

Last night Nine was streets ahead in the ratings, again and Seven was left way back with the ABC and Ten snapping at its slow moving heels.