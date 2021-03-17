Message seen as 'you got yourself into this mess, you get yourself out of it' by women's advocates who instead seek 10 days' paid leave.

Superannuation minister Jane Hume

Victims of family and domestic violence will soon be able to use up to $10,000 of their already limited retirement funds to help them flee dangerous situations.

The alternative 10 days' paid leave is unlikely to be supported by the Coalition.

The amendment to the superannuation law has been in the works since 2018 and was announced yesterday by Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume, one day after thousands of women and allies rallied in Canberra and across the country to denounce the Morrison government’s inaction on sexual violence.