We’re now about a month into Australia’s vaccine rollout and things are starting to get messy.
So far, we’re well behind schedule, goalposts keep shifting, batches are getting blockaded in Europe, and doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is going to do the bulk of our rollout heavy lifting, have started to creep in.
Now GPs are becoming the latest challenge. While some feel they are unable to express their concerns about the rollout, others say they’ve been left poorly equipped to handle the next phase of the vaccination drive, beginning next week.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.