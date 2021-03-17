With Australia already behind on its vaccine rollout, lack of support for GPs and doctors being prevented from expressing their concerns presents yet more hurdles.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

We’re now about a month into Australia’s vaccine rollout and things are starting to get messy.

So far, we’re well behind schedule, goalposts keep shifting, batches are getting blockaded in Europe, and doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is going to do the bulk of our rollout heavy lifting, have started to creep in.

Now GPs are becoming the latest challenge. While some feel they are unable to express their concerns about the rollout, others say they’ve been left poorly equipped to handle the next phase of the vaccination drive, beginning next week.