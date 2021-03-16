New legislation needs to shine a light on where the money in aged care goes if elderly Australians are to have the care they deserve.

(AAP Image/Alan Porritt)

If all happy families are the same and every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way, the opposite can be said about social services.

Health and social care that produces good outcomes can be organised and funded in a range of ways.

Systems that perform poorly, on the other hand, share a unique and common feature: they are designed to serve providers and intermediaries, not the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities.