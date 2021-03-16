It wouldn't have taken much for Scott Morrison to spin the country's collective outrage over sexual assault to his political advantage. But opportunity after opportunity has been missed.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

There are two basic explanations for why Scott Morrison and his government have so badly mishandled the issues of toxic workplaces and sexual assault since they erupted into public life in February -- from the initial "as a father of daughters" silliness to yesterday's staggering observation that "such marches, even now, are being met with bullets" in other countries.

One is that Morrison, his office and his leadership team are so profoundly out of touch with the 21st century that the rage and calls for action from women -- and many men -- are completely confusing to them.

The other is that they see these issues entirely through a partisan prism: these are not things that are part of the government's strategy (economy, vaccines, etc), and these are not Liberal voters anyway, and certainly no quiet Australians, self-evidently, so they represent no threat and do not need engaging with.