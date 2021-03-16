The Victorian Liberals have a leader! Is it the same person it was yesterday? Who knows! Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Fish rots from the head Much has been made of the vaguely threatening, misremembered John Howardism that Prime Minister Scott Morrison called upon in reacting to yesterday's Women’s March4Justice, reminding Parliament that "not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country, Mr Speaker".

Tone deaf was the apparent line of the day, and other members of Morrison's party leapt to take it up.

Minister for Women Marise Payne started off by snubbing the march, telling organisers she would receive their petition “via correspondence” rather than in person. She went on tell the Senate she had "scanned" Brittany Higgins’ speech from the event.