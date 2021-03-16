Why the attorney-general is setting his sights on ABC investigative reporter Louise Milligan.

Journalist Louise Milligan during the Women's March4Justice in Melbourne (Image: AAP/ James Ross)

Claims made against Four Corners reporter Louise Milligan in Attorney-General Christian Porter's defamation action show, on one level, how personal the saga has become.

The Federal Court filing made yesterday alleges Milligan "acted with malice" in her reporting of historical rape allegations against Porter, and that she had "engaged in a campaign".

She was "frustrated" at not being able to broadcast the claims against Porter in Four Corners' first episode on Canberra culture in November 2020. As a result she had "disingenuously" published an article which didn't name Porter but sought (with the ABC) to "give effect to their intention to harm him".