Never has such a powerful figure with so much control over Australia’s court system and laws been subject to its judgment.

Federal Court Justice Jayne Jagot (Image: YouTube)

If Christian Porter’s defamation case against the ABC makes it to trial, one thing will be certain: never will such a powerful figure with so much control over Australia’s court system and laws have been subject to its judgment.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison clearly knows this and last night rushed to ring fence some of Porter’s duties as attorney-general.

But it doesn’t completely remove the obvious conflict of interest at the centre of this case. Nor does it undo Porter’s legacy of presiding over a court system where he has appointed judges and overseen significant structural reforms. Just last month he axed an entire court.