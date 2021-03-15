The Morrison government has been coasting on its relatively successful handling of the pandemic so far – but its poor record on gender equality could start to have an impact.

Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media

The Coalition has fallen behind Labor in Newspoll for the first time since last summer’s bushfires. The narrative of Scott Morrison’s invincibility could be starting to break.

The poll comes after a fortnight in which Morrison and senior ministers have responded with a disappointing lack of empathy to the Brittany Higgins and Christian Porter sexual assault allegations, and just as thousands around the country are set to march for gender equality.

It’s a sign that despite the Morrison government’s poor record on gender equality and its stunning failure to read the room could start to cost it.