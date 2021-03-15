In a big weekend for reality television, Married At First Sight pulled in a season high audience of 1.42 million.

Married At First Sight topped the night with 1.42 million, topped the metros with 1.09 million, and came fourth in the regions with 334,000. Nine won, followed by Seven, the ABC and Ten. End of story. It was the season high for MAFS.

Seven went to the Ivan Milat story again for the first of a two part news special -- pulling in 843,000 nationally. Cheap TV and in no way an investigation like the first of a three-parter on the ABC tomorrow night on the Luna Park Ghost Train fire in 1979. It’s an investigation that is all too hard for the Seven and Nine these days without the legwork being done by Fairfax papers like The Age or SMH.

Ten’s top was The Amazing Race with 634,000. Grand Designs New Zealand did well -- 652,000 viewers appreciated the wife’s battle for a pool (which she won).