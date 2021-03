Crikey speaks to women on the ground at the March4Justice in Canberra.

Lilah Hawell and Ava Farrah at the March4Justice in Canberra (Image: Supplied)

Maddie Chia and Avan Daruwalla, 20

ANUSA education officer Maddie Chia and ANU women's officer Avan Daruwalla were the final pair to give speeches at the March4Justice event in Canberra.

“It was really scary. We had no idea when we got up how many people were out there. It was actually really empowering,” Daruwalla said.