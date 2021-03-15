Women, men and children descended on Parliament today and demanded their voices be heard.

A protesters holds a placard during the Women's March4Justice in Canberra (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Thousands of women, men and children streamed into the space in front of Parliament House in Canberra at lunchtime to participate in the March4Justice and send a message to the Australian government about violence against women.

Attendees ranged from women who had fought for women’s rights in the 1970s, like the Whitlam government’s first adviser on women Elizabeth Reid, right down to groups of schoolgirls and a few small children.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was spotted in the crowd, together with Labor politicians Tanya Plibersek, Ged Kearney, Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally. Greens members Sarah Hanson-Young, Larissa Waters and Adam Bandt also attended. I didn’t see any Liberal politicians. Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce made a surprise appearance.