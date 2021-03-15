It seems the government doesn't have a spare 10 minutes to address the largest feminist social movement in recent decades.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

The Morrison government has turned its back on women, men and even their own voters by refusing to front the thousands of women and allies marching today demanding change to Canberra's culture of sexual harassment and violence.

The excuses for not meeting organisers at the march are absurd. It wouldn’t take very long to stroll down the steps at Parliament, wave at the crowds and wander back in. I should know: I did the walk this morning.

Instead, the government is using its usual tactics of deny, distract, and deflect. This morning Attorney-General Christian Porter also announced he is launching defamation proceedings against the ABC.