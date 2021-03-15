The AWU hasn't changed much in a decade, as NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay has found out.

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Who'd be a state opposition leader at the moment? Not Zak Kirkup, the as-of-Saturday-night ex-Liberal leader over in the west, now getting thoroughly trashed by his own party despite having at least tried to be innovative in attempting to stop the marauding electoral juggernaut of Mark McGowan.

In NSW, there's Labor's Jodi McKay, who despite being up against the most corrupt government since the Wran years has failed to land a blow on Gladys Pork Barrelijikian. Helpfully, over the weekend Liberal-aligned Nine newspapers ran some polling showing McKay on course for a Kirkup-style smash-up, with Labor managing a primary vote of just 23.9%.

Which polling was that? It was polling "supplied to Nine and the Herald by the AWU". Australian Workers Union head Daniel Walton chipped in with his own polling commentary, that "Labor is simply not performing to an acceptable level".