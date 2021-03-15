It's been a huge weekend for news. But from Mathias Cormann to Andrew Cuomo, the story isn't always what it seems.

A woman is led away by police during a London vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard (Image: EPA/Joshua Bratt)

Mathias Cormann, Mark McGowan, Andrew Cuomo, women’s protests from London to Perth: there was plenty of news over the weekend which could be seen to challenge the conventional wisdom.

As thousands of women march around Australia today to show politicians they want justice, we are being told that this is a turning point. But we’ve had plenty of these before, from the Anita Hill hearings in the '90s to the Me Too movement in 2017.

The tone deafness of the government on this issue is now showing up in Newspoll, which is more likely to be a turning point -- to deflect attention to the May budget perhaps.