Thousands are expected to march on state and federal parliament houses today following a slew of government assault and harassment allegations, and Scott Morrison has recorded the worst Newspoll result since the 2019 Black Summer bushfires. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Womens solidarity march, Sydney, 2017 (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

MARCHING ORDERS

Note: This story discusses sexual assault.

Thousands are expected to march on state and federal parliament houses today following a slew of government assault and harassment allegations, with The New Daily reporting that Scott Morrison has agreed to meet with a private delegation of organisers in Canberra. Government and opposition have agreed to not call any division votes to allow politicians to attend the March4Justice itself.

Rallies are also set today for dozens of regional areas, while Guardian Australia reports that 5000 protesters, mostly women, took part in Perth’s rally yesterday.

Event organiser Dr Kate Ahmad explained in Crikey last week that March4Justice is based in part on “dehumanising” responses to allegations against politicians, and protesters will deliver Parliament a petition with demands including a federal Gender Equality Act and strengthening of accountability for parliamentarians and judges in the Sex Discrimination Act.

As news.com.au reports, on the eve of today’s marches, female Labor staffers aired allegations of sexual assault and harassment in a private Facebook group, saying they will “no longer keep their secrets”. Separately, NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller also pledged late last week to assess whether new material pertaining to the rape allegation denied by Christian Porter — namely a friend of the alleged victim coming forward on Friday — is enough to reopen the case.

Crikey will livestream Canberra’s event from 12pm AEDT via Facebook Live. In order to watch, head over to our Facebook page where you will receive a notification when we go live.

1800 Respect: 1800 737 732; Lifeline: 13 11 14.

LABOR TAKES NEWSPOLL POSITION

Scott Morrison has recorded the worst Newspoll ($) result since the 2019 Black Summer bushfires, with Labor leading 52-48 on two-party-preferred following roughly a month of criticism over the government’s handling of an alleged rape at Parliament House and historical rape allegations denied by Christian Porter.

Liberal and National leaders are also dealing with a bloodbath in Western Australia, where Labor is expected to pick up at least 52 of the Legislative Assembly’s 59 seats. The ABC reports that WA Nationals leader Mia Davies is considering a coalition partnership with the state Liberals, while The Australian ($) reports Morrison senior cabinet ministers will launch a “political blitz” on the battleground state with likely defence, resources, and economic announcements.

But in a reminder of the difficulty of oppositions of any persuasion gaining ground through the pandemic, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that polling by Labor’s internal pollster Redbridge puts the NSW party’s primary vote at an almost 120-year low and suggests state leader Jodi McKay stands to lose her own seat.

WORKING THE CASE

Finally, the ABC reports that NSW health officials are still investigating the source of a hotel quarantine guard’s positive COVID-19 result, while NSW Health has identified one high-risk exposure site — Beverly Hills Pancake on the Rocks, Beverly Hills between 10:45am to 12pm on Saturday March 13 — and several other potential sites from the past five days in Bexley North, Haymarket, Hurstville, and Central-Hurstville train routes.

The news comes after three close contacts of a Brisbane doctor tested negative, while three high-risk locations have been identified for Thursday 11 March: West End’s Morning After Café (2-3.15pm), Greenslopes’s Corporate Box Gym (5:45-7pm) and Stones Corner Hotel (6.30-7.45pm).

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

No, I have meetings all day. Michael McCormack

The deputy prime minister is simply too busy in his role as public servant to meet with any of the thousands of Australians marching today against gendered violence.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Labor’s thumping win in Western Australia carries risks for both sides — Martin Drum (The Conversation): “While there will be at least six Liberal or National MPs in the 59 seat lower house, and a much higher number of non-government MPs in the upper house, there is no doubt the McGowan government will dominate proceedings in parliament. Such is the imbalance, though, that it raises questions of accountability. Parliament is the principal body of accountability for governments in our democratic system, and it is critical parliamentary processes that typically hold government to account are maintained. Opposition parties need resources to research contentious issues, investigate complaints, and develop alternative policies.”

Post-COVID reality for conservative governments ($) — Jennifer Oriel (The Australian): “Conservative government is facing its biggest test in decades. The COVID pandemic has broken the classical liberal model of the limited state. The promise of small government is gone for at least a generation. At the end of the month, the government’s COVID support packages that kept businesses afloat and consumers spending are due to come to a close. But conservatives are facing an uphill battle as the taxpayer-funded media and public sector make alliances with businesses on the edge to fight against fiscal restraint. Reality is about to bite and it will hurt like hell.”

In the Netherlands, workers are taking on fossil fuel giants like shell — Malia Bouattia (Jacobin): “Today, people across the Netherlands are taking part in the Climate Alarm, a nationwide set of demonstrations demanding action on the climate crisis. Over the last few months, activists, students, teachers, families, and workers have been forming community coalitions, mobilizing people for local protests planned in over forty towns and cities.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Crikey will livestream Canberra’s March4Justice from 12pm AEDT via Facebook Live. To tune in, head to our Facebook page to receive a notification when we go live.

Senator Rex Patrick will propose a resolution acknowledgeing that China has committed and continues to commit genocide against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang. Several Uyghur organisations will hold a rally outside Parliament House all day today, with speakers to include Patrick, the Greens’ Janet Rice and Labor MP Tony Zappia.