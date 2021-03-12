Surely someone was responsible for the safety of the young people who travelled to Sydney from across the country?

University of Sydney Women's College (Image: University of Sydney)

Note: This story discusses sexual assault.

Who had a duty of care for Kate the night she was allegedly raped by Attorney-General Christian Porter? She was just 16 and Porter was 17. They were school students, having travelled from their home states of South Australia and Western Australia to Sydney for a debating tournament.

If was meant to be a fun trip for the students: lots of dinners and dancing and debating, as well as underage drinking and partying in pubs. It seems unlikely in today's Sydney that a group of students would be able to drink in bars unchaperoned.