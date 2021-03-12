A close friend of Kate, the woman who accused Christian Porter of rape, has spoken publicly for the first time.

Kate, James Hooke and their debating teammate and friend Ian Wilkins in 1988

A close friend of Kate, the woman who accused Christian Porter of rape, has spoken publicly for the first time, saying he has information about Kate’s allegation he would like to share with an independent inquiry into Porter’s suitability to hold the role of attorney-general.

James Hooke first met Kate months after the alleged incident in mid-1988 at national debating competitions. The pair were romantically involved about a year later and remained friends throughout Kate’ life.

Hooke also met Porter several times across the 1990s. Kate died by suicide last year after telling the NSW Police and friends about her allegations in 2019. The attorney-general has vehemently denied the allegations.