While New Zealand is furious about Australia's approach to deporting long-term residents, Australia simply does not seem to care.

Imagine if Peter Dutton and Nine News stirred up a trans-Tasman diplomatic stoush and nobody in Australia cared?

That’s the situation we’re in now.

On Tuesday Nine was given exclusive access by Australian Border Force to a normally secret deportation flight taking convicted criminals from Brisbane to Auckland. Reporter Jordan Fabris harangued deportees on the tarmac in truly classless tabloid style.