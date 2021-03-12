The Morrison government’s vaccine plan has showcased its two most confounding impulses: stage-managed spin over substance, and an indifference to transparency.

(Image: Gorkie/Private Media)

Yesterday, health department secretary Brendan Murphy delivered the concession that might’ve made the Morrison government squirm, telling a Senate committee what many had already guessed: that Australia’s vaccine rollout had fallen behind schedule.

Despite the Morrison government’s repeated claim that all Australian adults will be vaccinated by October, Murphy suggested some people will have to wait until early next year for their second dose.

Getting the vaccines done by the October deadline is a critical part of the Morrison government’s two-pronged political-PR strategy, along with its tourism stimulus package, which promises half-priced airfares to certain areas and a much-needed boost for the battered tourism sector.