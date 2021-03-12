This is, and probably will remain, a horrific story of unresolved sexual assault allegations. But for future victims fixing the system is imperative.

Christian Porter and the alleged victim at a formal debate team dinner, Sydney University, January 1988 (Image: Provided)

Note: This story contains detailed description of sexual assault. It also discusses suicide.

No one does investigative journalism better than Four Corners. The program has been serving the public interest for decades. It holds power to account. It is a vital national institution.

It's important to say this upfront because if Four Corners can't nail a story down then, by and large, no one can. If it fails to make a conclusive case then it won't be for lack of skill or effort or time. It might be because it is simply not possible to do so.