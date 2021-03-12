The Meghan and Harry saga that has dominated the news this week signifies as equal parts meaningless pantomime and an illustration of how power works.
Piers Morgan's role is no different.
Partly in the journey between Meghan Markle declining to go for a second drink with Morgan (“Meghan Markle ghosted me. I really liked her, this is why it hurts,” he said in 2018) and his seemingly obsessive focus on destroying her ever since.
