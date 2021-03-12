Listening to two puffed-up, pompous and pretentious buffoons pontificate on Meghan Markle makes one feel very grubby.

(Images: AAP/Ben Rushton; AP)

The Meghan and Harry saga that has dominated the news this week signifies as equal parts meaningless pantomime and an illustration of how power works.

Piers Morgan's role is no different.

Partly in the journey between Meghan Markle declining to go for a second drink with Morgan (“Meghan Markle ghosted me. I really liked her, this is why it hurts,” he said in 2018) and his seemingly obsessive focus on destroying her ever since.