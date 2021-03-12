NFTs are being presented as a way of paying creators. In reality they'll just carve out a new asset class.

NFT artwork "Everydays — The First 5,000 Days" by artist Beeple (Image: Christie's)

The news that Christie's has auctioned an NFT artwork for almost $90 million tells us at least one thing: that the global financial industry would like us to talk about NFTs. As with the news, circulating last week, that an NFT had sold for $300,000, now chump change. Or that Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, was thinking of turning the first ever tweet into an NFT.

Or that... sorry, what? NFTs? Don’t you know???

But press releases have been pumped out about these things from finance houses for weeks now!