The WA Liberals' plea for mercy in the state election may spare them the humiliation of losing opposition status to the Nationals, but little else. Will they go quietly into the night?

WA Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Tomorrow is technically election day in Western Australia, but few expect it

will amount to anything more than a confirmation of the already established fact of Labor's victory.

With perhaps half the votes having already been cast, expectations of a

landslide have been established not only by opinion polls -- the latest of

which shows promising young Liberal leader Zak Kirkup headed for a double-digit drubbing in his own seat -- but also by a Liberal campaign that has devolved into an extended concession of defeat.

Facing a first-term government that has suffered only minor scandals and

presided over a (slowly) improving economic and budgetary situation, the

Liberals would have faced a daunting challenge under the best of

circumstances.