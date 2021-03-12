WA Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup
WA Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Tomorrow is technically election day in Western Australia, but few expect it
will amount to anything more than a confirmation of the already established fact of Labor's victory.

With perhaps half the votes having already been cast, expectations of a
landslide have been established not only by opinion polls -- the latest of
which shows promising young Liberal leader Zak Kirkup headed for a double-digit drubbing in his own seat -- but also by a Liberal campaign that has devolved into an extended concession of defeat.

Facing a first-term government that has suffered only minor scandals and
presided over a (slowly) improving economic and budgetary situation, the
Liberals would have faced a daunting challenge under the best of
circumstances.